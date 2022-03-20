South Korea's next president to move residence in symbolic move
View of the gate to the official residences of high-ranking South Korean officials in Hannam-dong, near the Defense Ministry, in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul. South Korean president-elect President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said he would move the presidential office to the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan immediately after his inauguration on May 10. -/YNA/dpa
South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol plans to move his presidential office to the Defence Ministry complex, in a symbolic move, he announced on Sunday.

The current presidential palace, also called the "Blue House" due to its roof colour, is a symbol of excessive power over the people, he said. He wanted to be "closer to the people" as president.

Yoon, a conservative, won the presidential election on March 9 by a razor-thin margin, against the left-liberal candidate of the ruling Democratic Party, Lee Jae Myung.

He will succeed President Moon Jae In on May 10 for a five-year term.

Moving the presidential office was among the campaign promises of Yoon, a former attorney general. His relocation plans are controversial however, in part due to the expected costs.

Yoon said he plans to move into his new office from the start of his presidency.

The current Cheongwadae presidential residence, which is also close to the city centre, was used for decades by several presidents as their official residence.

Yoon estimated the total cost of the move at nearly 50 billion won ($41 million).