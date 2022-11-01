South Korean police admit 'heavy responsibility' for deadly Seoul crush
A South Korean army soldier pays tribute to victims of a deadly accident following Saturday night's Halloween festivities on a street near the scene in Seoul, 1 November 2022 ©AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon

South Korea's police chief accepted "a heavy responsibility" for failing to prevent a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul. Yoon Hee Keun, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, said on Tuesday that officers did not effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The admission came as the South Korean government faces growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul's Itaewon district -- a popular nightlife neighbourhood -- could have been prevented and who should take respons...