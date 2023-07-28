Southern Italian region of Apulia hit again by more fires

A view of destruction after the wildfires that broke out on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily. Alberto Lo Bianco/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa
In addition to the Mediterranean island of Sicily, the Adriatic region of Puglia is again affected by forest fires and wildfires which were still blazing in the south of Italy on Friday. In the province of Lecce on the Salento peninsula, the "heel" of Italy, a fire reached some houses on Thursday evening and threatened to approach the coast. In the meantime, holiday homes had to be evacuated. Videos circulated on social media of people fleeing the approaching flames from the beach in the town of Ugento. The fire brigade was able to bring the most critical fires under control in Ugento in a len...