Space Perspective plans out-of-this-world balloon factory in Florida

As space tourism takes off, the price of a trip high up above the planet is set to fall, although remain unaffordable to most. A new space ballooning venture wants to undercut Virgin Galactic's space flight ticket prices ($450,000) with a new $125,000 offering. Space Perspective/dpa
ORLANDO, Fla. — Balloons the size of a football field that aim to take tourists up to the edge of space as soon as next year will be constructed at a new facility on the Space Coast.
State and local government officials along with leadership with the company Space Perspective were on hand in August at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a 49,000-square foot facility called the Seely SpaceBalloon Factory in Titusville.