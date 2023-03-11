SpaceX Crew-5 departs space station, headed for Florida splashdown Saturday night

Pointing out that Taylor Greene was handed the gavel by McCarthy on International Women's Day, Witt prompted her guest with, "What a difference two years makes from being removed from all of her committees to having the speaker's gavel. What does this say, Tara, about Marjorie Taylor Greene's increasing influence in the party?"

"First of all, hearing that makes my stomach turn and it should make every American stomach turn that this woman, this Confederate-wannabe, insurrectionist, degenerate, whatever sits behind and has the speaker's gavel and preside over anything in the House of Representatives."

'It's bad enough to tax dollars pay her salary," she continued before adding, "It says more about Kevin McCarthy than it does about her -- she is who she is."

"And you know we see her despicable contemptible behavior all of the time," she added. "It's that Kevin McCarthy is a coward and he has decided that he will acquiesce to this MAGA side of the Republican Party which has now overtaken the mainstream Republicans. He has as part of this Faustian bargain, he has done everything possible he can to lick the boots of MAGA in order to have that position including putting that woman in positions of power."

"That tells you everything you need to know about where the Republican party is today and why it's irredeemable," she added.

