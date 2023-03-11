SpaceX Crew-5 departs space station, headed for Florida splashdown Saturday night

NASA/Getty Images North America/TNS
ORLANDO, Fla. — Another four humans are headed back to Earth after spending more than five months in space with the SpaceX Crew-5 mission departing the International Space Station aiming for a Saturday night splashdown off the coast of Florida.
The quartet of mission commander and NASA astronaut Nicole Mann, pilot and NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina climbed aboard Crew Dragon Endurance and detached from the forward-facing port of the ISS’s Harmony module at 2:20 a.m.