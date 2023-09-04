SpaceX Crew-6 back home from space station after Florida splashdown

The four astronauts of SpaceX Crew 6 pose for a photo in May during their stay on the International Space Station. - NASA/NASA/TNS
The four members of SpaceX Crew-6 that had been orbiting the Earth on the International Space Station since March climbed back on board the Crew Dragon Endeavour and made the trip home for a splashdown off the Florida coast.
The quartet of mission commander NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, fellow NASA astronaut and pilot Woody Hoburg, mission specialists United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi and mission specialist Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev said their goodbyes to the Crew-7 replacements that arrived last Sunday to the station that temporarily increased the ISS population to 11.