SpaceX aborts Falcon Heavy launch, but manages Falcon 9 flight on Space Coast
In 2022, a SpaceX Falcon 9 lifts off from Launch Complex 39- A at Kennedy Space Center, Florida. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Yet another day of severe storms rolled through Central Florida on Thursday with lightning striking the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center where SpaceX had its latest Falcon Heavy rocket awaiting launch. Weather was a threat again Friday, but SpaceX managed the first of two Space Coast launch attempts with a Falcon 9 sent aloft, but teams aborted the Falcon Heavy launch in the last minute of the countdown. The company had the Falcon Heavy prepped for launch as well as a Falcon 9 at nearby Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Science