Spain and Italy bake as third heatwave grips Europe

A young boy cools off in the Fontana della Barcaccia in front of the Spanish Steps amid a heatwave. Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via ZUMA Press/dpa
The third official heatwave of the summer has begun in southern Europe as one high-pressure system gave way to another on Monday. As the weather system Cerebrus, named after the ferocious many-headed dog that guarded the entrance to the underworld, was replaced by Charon, the ferryman across the river to Hades, a heat alarm declared by Spain's national weather service AEMET was in effect on Monday in 12 of the country's 17 autonomous communities. The result was deserted streets and crowded beaches in many places, broadcaster RTVE and other Spanish media reported. The few people who dared to go...