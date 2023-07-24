Spain faces political uncertainty after right fails to win predicted majority

By Charlie Devereux and Belén Carreño MADRID (Reuters) - Spaniards were greeted by political gridlock on Monday after the right failed to clinch a predicted decisive victory and no clear winner emerged in the country's general election. The results from Sunday's vote left neither the left nor right bloc with an easy path to form a government. A Catalan leader on the run from Spanish justice became an unlikely potential kingmaker, said Ignacio Jurado, a professor in political science at the Carlos III University in Madrid. The centre-right People's Party (PP) and the far-right Vox won a combine...