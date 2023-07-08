Spain's far-right party Vox would abolish law allowing abortion

(This July 7 story has been refiled to say 'appropriate,' not 'inappropriate,' in paragraph 6) MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's far-right party Vox proposed abolishing the current laws allowing abortion and euthanasia, according to its election manifesto published on Friday. "We defend the right to life from conception to natural death," said the 169-page document, which was launched as the campaign began for Spain's snap election on July 23. In December, Spain's parliament passed a sexual and reproductive health law that allows girls aged 16 and 17 to undergo abortions without parental consent. Vox...