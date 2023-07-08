Spain's far-right party Vox would abolish law allowing abortion

(This July 7 story has been refiled to say 'appropriate,' not 'inappropriate,' in paragraph 6) MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's far-right party Vox proposed abolishing the current laws allowing abortion and euthanasia, according to its election manifesto published on Friday. "We defend the right to life from conception to natural death," said the 169-page document, which was launched as the campaign began for Spain's snap election on July 23. In December, Spain's parliament passed a sexual and reproductive health law that allows girls aged 16 and 17 to undergo abortions without parental consent. Vox...
The scheduling of Iowa's 2024 Republican caucus is set to coincide with the beginning of an important trial against Donald Trump, according to MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin.
The Republican Party of Iowa announced on Saturday that the date for the 2024 GOP Iowa caucus has been set for Jan. 15, 2024. Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann said the GOP in the state remains "committed to maintaining Iowa's cherished First-in-the-Nation Caucuses," and to "defeating Joe Biden" in 2024.
The state's Republican party also posted the announcement on Twitter.
Rubin pointed out in a post of her own that the Jan. 15 date coincides with the date of E. Jean Carroll's defamation trial.
"You know what else is that day?" she asked. The beginning of Carroll's "second defamation trial against Donald Trump for statements he made about her in June 2019." She specified the defamation case is the same one in which the judge recently "rejected Trump's summary judgment motion," and in which "Trump countersued Carroll."
Carroll previously won $5 million when Trump was found liable for sexually abusing the writer. The jury stopped short of finding Trump liable for raping her.
'He don't keep his word': Former mob boss tells why he wouldn't do business with Trump
July 08, 2023
A new book out this weekend on a top former mob boss claims that the mob did business with casino owner Donald Trump in the 1980s – but that things didn’t go far because Trump couldn’t be trusted, Fox News reported today.
The book – entitled “The Life We Chose: William 'Big Billy' D’Elia and the Last Secrets of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Family” – is promoted as containing new information about Jimmy Hoffa, the Godfather Movie, and at least one Trump dealing with mobsters.
The Fox News interview with the raspy-voiced D’Elia included this exchange about Trump:
Q: You met him.
A: A couple of times.
Q: What was he like?
A. Just like he is on TV now. Arrogant and he don’t keep his word.
Q. He does not keep his word?
A. No.
The Fox News report cited negotiations between Trump and mobsters in which the then-casino owner reneged on a promise with D’Elia’s associates to pay $7 million for a parking lot near his Trump Plaza Casino. Strangely enough, it ended up in a coin toss, according to the report.
Here's more of the interview:
Q. So when he has the meeting, Trump says I’m not going to give you seven million dollars. I don’t want to pay that much.
A. He says I’ll give you six.
Q. And what did they say to that?
A. What could they say? So, they flipped a coin and my friends lost. And what could they do? Sue him? They’d still be waiting.
Q. So Trump isn’t a man of his word?
A. I just told you a story. If he promises you seven and he gives you six, is that a man of his word?
Fox News also interviewed Matt Birkbeck, the book’s author, who had this to say about Trump’s negotiating style:
“Now Trump, when he did deals, he didn’t want his lawyers doing it. He didn’t want anyone else doing it. He did it himself. And he did them with gangsters.”
'I don't think he's going to get away with it': Watergate lawyer predicts Trump trial this year
July 08, 2023
Donald Trump is doing anything he can to delay the criminal trial against him, but his time will probably run out, a former Watergate prosecutor said on Saturday.
Jill Wine-Banks appeared on MSNBC on Saturday, and was asked by the host about what Trump hopes to accomplish by pursuing a fruitless appeal in a case involving the testimony of Trump's former vice president, Mike Pence, about January 6. Trump recently lost that round.
"What did he really expect to get out of that fight?" the host asked.
Wine-Banks replied, "Delay."
"I think all of the things that he does now are based on trying to delay any consequences for himself," she said. "The evidence that we've seen publicly, and I'm assuming that there's far more evidence that we haven't seen that will be shown to a jury, is very compelling. It is very incriminating."
She went as far as to say that, if Trump ever goes to trial, his only hope is a hung jury where one MAGA member refuses to convict no matter what. Barring that potential occurence, he will not be acquitted, the legal expert said.
"I guarantee you, he will never be acquitted by any jury that listens to the evidence. So everything that he does is just to put off the inevitable trial that will come. And I don't think he's going to get away with it. I think that there will be trials before the end of this year, and so before the real season of primary starts, there will be a verdict," Wine-Banks added.
