Spain's left-wing government hangs in balance in early elections
Prime Minister of Spain and secretary general of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) Pedro Sanchez speaks during the closing ceremony of the PSOE campaign at the sports centre La Alhondiga in Getafe ahead of the 2023 Spanish general election which will be held on 23 July 2023. Ricardo Rubio/EUROPA PRESS/dpa

In Spain's early parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's left-wing government risks losing its majority on Sunday. According to polls, the conservative People's Party (PP) is likely to come out the winner, while falling short of an absolute majority. The conservative opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo would then have to form a government with the help of right-wing populist party Vox. The Spanish conservatives are not opposed to working with the right-wing populist party and have already entered into coalitions with Vox at state level. During a last rally in his home region...