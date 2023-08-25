Spanish FA chief Rubiales faces suspension after refusing to resign
Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales kisses Spain's Aitana Bonmati after the FIFA Women's World Cup final soccer match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia. Chris Putnam/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Beleaguered Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has come under heavy fire after refusing to resign on Friday over kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after the women's World Cup final. Players and clubs widely condemned Rubiales' refusal to step down, Hermoso dismissed his claim the kiss was consensual, and Spain's Higher Council for Sports (CSD) announced it would aim to have him suspended. The world governing body FIFA launched an ethics probe against him on Thursday, and the players' union FIFPRO has urged European body UEFA, where he is a vice-president, to do t...