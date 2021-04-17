​Comedy exclusive: Raw Story Podcast welcomes 'President Trump'
Phillip Wilburn's President Trump. (YouTube)

It took close to two dozen episodes, but The Raw Story Podcast landed a one-of-a-kind interview with Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States. Well, not exactly, but comedian and impersonator Phillip Wilburn channels the twice-impeached, one-term chief executive. If you've liked seeing Phillip on CONAN, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and CONAN, you will love his chat with Mike and Shannyn.Mike and Shannyn also talk about the news of the day, including breaking stories and the stories you may not have heard of... and, of course, the word of the week.


