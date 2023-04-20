Special education teacher threw child under desk, forced him to wear shirt over face, cops say

Sad Child (Shutterstock)
A special needs teacher in Middlesex County allegedly carried an 8-year-old student across a classroom, threw him under her desk, and then forced the child to wear his shirt backwards over his face, according to detectives who arrested the woman Monday. Christine Paduch, 42, of Howell, who teaches at Madison Park Elementary School in Old Bridge, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a second-degree crime, officials said. An affidavit of probable cause states Paduch, who was the child’s special education teacher, became physical with the student during school hours on April ...