Special forces called in after deadly shooting, Hamburg senator says

Police officers in special equipment inspect the scene, where several people have been killed and some were injured during a shooting in a Hamburg church. Jonas Walzberg/dpa
Special forces are involved in the security operation following a deadly shooting in a Jehovah's Witnesses building in the German city of Hamburg, officials say.
Hamburg police are deployed in the area "with a large contingent, including special forces, to ensure security at the scene and to quickly and comprehensively clarify the detailed circumstances of the crime," the city's Senator of the Interior, Andy Grote, wrote on Twitter.
The incident occurred in the northern Groß Borstel area of the city.