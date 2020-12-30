Spy Jonathan Pollard lands in Israel 35 years after US arrest
Spy Jonathan Pollard lands in Israel 35 years after US arrest - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meets with Jonathan (L) and Esther Pollard upon their arrival in Israel. Jonathan Pollard, 66, was arrested in November 1985 and convicted in 1987 for giving Israel classified information while working as a US naval intelligence analyst. (best quality available) - -/GPO/dpa

Jonathan Pollard, who was convicted of spying for Israel in the United States over 30 years ago, landed in Israel early on Wednesday. Pollard, 66, and his wife Esther flew from Newark International Airport in New Jersey on a private plane, belonging to Sheldon Adelson, the owner of the high-circulation Israel Hayom newspaper, according to local media. A video shared by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed the couple descending the steps of the aircraft and kissing the ground upon their arrival in Israel. Netanyahu greeted them straight off the plane and handed a new i...