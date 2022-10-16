‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill on the ‘responsibility’ of being an ambassador in Ukraine’s fight against Russia
Mark Hamill attends the premiere of "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" on Dec. 16, 2019, in Hollywood, California. - Rich Fury/Getty Images North America/TNS

He’s a force for good. “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill feels honored to be the first ambassador of Ukraine’s Army of Drones, part of a fundraising initiative by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to aid his country’s fight against Russia. “When they contacted me, first I was sort of in a state of shock. I’m not used to being contacted by world leaders,” Hamill told the Daily News. “We talked to the people in his administration, and then we did a Zoom with President Zelenskyy [on Sept. 29]. And how are you going to say no? I mean, come on. I’m in the escapism business. I do TV and movies and cartoon v...