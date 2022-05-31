Star Wars defends ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ star Moses Ingram from racist fan attacks

Moses Ingram attends a surprise premiere of the first two episodes of“ Obi-Wan Kenobi” at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, on May 26, 2022. - Jesse Grant/Getty Images North America/TNS
Like John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran before her, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star Moses Ingram is facing attacks from fans who think the fictional “Star Wars” universe should be all white. Ingram, who plays Reva, a Jedi hunter Inquisitor, in the new Disney+ series shared a series of comments and messages from angry fans Tuesday, saying her “days are numbered” and calling her the N-word and a “diversity hire.” “Long story short, there are hundreds of those. Hundreds. And I also see those of you out there who put on a cape for me and that really does mean the world to me because, you know, there’s nothing...