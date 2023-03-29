Stellantis CEO: There may not be enough raw materials to electrify globe
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares discusses the company's software strategy during the Software Day presentation on Dec. 7, 2021. - Stellantis/TNS/TNS

The CEO of the maker of Jeep SUVs, Ram pickup trucks and other vehicles says he's not sure there will be enough raw materials to replace the existing fleet of fossil fuel-powered vehicles with all-electric vehicles. The comments from Stellantis NV's Carlos Tavares came Wednesday during the Freedom of Mobility Forum, a platform the automaker created alongside its decision to leave the European Automobile Manufacturers Association and to change its approach to public affairs and lobbying. The hope is that the debate from diverse views around the world can help to inform and influence public opin...