Trump's ‘spreader of white nationalist propaganda’ blasted by MSNBC host

'More Responsible Than Anyone for Stealing Children at the Border'

With the word "hatemonger" heading up the chyron MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan blasted what some are seeing as the disturbing "normalization," or whitewashing of former Trump White House senior advisor Stephen Miller, who he called "probably the most repugnant individual to serve in the Trump White House."

"Stephen Miller does not deserve to be normalized," said Hasan, filling in for Chris Hayes on "All In" Monday evening. "Some say he deserves to be prosecuted. At the very minimum, he deserves to be shunned."

"There is no shortage of odious people who gain power thanks to Donald Trump," Hasan told viewers. "But if you had to pick just one who should be pushed out of public life who should hang his head in shame and never be heard from or taken seriously ever again, would have to be Stephen Miller, the guy who is more responsible than anyone for stealing children at the border, taking them from their parents' arms, the guy who targeted both legal and quote unquote illegal immigrants for four years, demonizing, mistreating them, making a mockery of the very idea of America as a nation of immigrants, a melting pot."

He also reminded viewers that Miller (who some call a white nationalist) "leaked emails to push the story from a white nationalist website and recommended a racist novel popular among white nationalists and neo-Nazis."

"Stephen Miller is probably the most repugnant individual to serve in the Trump White House, which itself is an achievement given the competition he faced for that title."

He warns that "we are now seeing the normalization of Stephen Miller, explaining that "Politico just wrote up a new legal group he is launching to harass Biden, and quoted Miller in its influential playbook newsletter, Like a pundit, whose sage thoughts on immigration, we should all take very, very seriously."

"The Hill newspaper wrote a story about Miller weighing in on the royal controversy as if anyone should care what Stephen Miller, spreader of white nationalist propaganda thinks of Megan Markel or of racism," Hasan said. "That's not right. Stephen Miller does not deserve to be normalized someone say he deserves to be prosecuted at the very minimum, he deserves to be shunned."

Watch: