Steve Bannon surrenders at Manhattan DA’s office to face fraud charges for ‘We Build the Wall’ fundraising scam
Alex Kent/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon turned himself in at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office Thursday to face fraud charges. The rabble-rousing right-wing political strategist will be charged with money laundering in connection with the “We Build the Wall” fundraising scam, for which he previously faced federal charges. Former President Donald Trump pardoned him during a clemency blitz in his final hours in office. Bannon arrived at the lower Manhattan courthouse in a black SUV with tinted windows around 9:05 a.m. and cracked jokes before heading inside. The Manhattan DA confirme...