Stolen court safe held secrets of a high-profile killing. Can justice survive in Haiti?

"Allen Weisselberg is not the key,' he told Todd. "They are going after Donald, Junior, Eric Ivanka -- a whole slew of individuals, family as well."

Pressed further about Weisselberg, Cohen explained, "They didn't really do to Allen Weisselberg what they did to me. You know, the threat to me was that they were going to file an 85-page indictment that was going to include my wife. They were going to say she was a co-conspirator to the hush money payment which was absolutely nonsensical."

"Look, I've been married for 27 years to the same woman, there was no chance in the world that I was going to put her at risk with these animals," he admitted. " The way they came down on me was nothing like the way came after Weisselberg. They should be squeezing, right now, Barry Weisselberg who worked for the Trump Organization and they should be squeezing Jack Weisselberg, who is only one of two organizations who loaned money to the Trump Organization that we still know, you know, when we talk about whether Donald Trump inflated or deflated his assets."

