Stolen court safe held secrets of a high-profile killing. Can justice survive in Haiti?

Photo by Heather Suggitt on Unsplash
It is one of Haiti’s most high-profile whodunits after this summer’s brutal assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moïse — and now key files in the murder investigation are missing. Sometime in late October, unknown individuals broke into the Court of First Instance of Port-au-Prince and carted away a heavy safe in the clerks’ vault, which contains, among other things, evidence-gathering documents in the killing of Port-au-Prince Bar Association chief Monferrier Dorval. Dorval, who lived in the same Pèlerin 5 neighborhood as the president, was shot multiple times at close range in t...