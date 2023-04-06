Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison in hush money case
Stormy Daniels (Reuters)

By Katharine Jackson (Reuters) - Stormy Daniels, the adult film star at the center of the criminal case against Donald Trump, said she does not think the former president should go to prison if convicted of concealing hush money payments he made to her. "I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely," Daniels, 44, said in an interview with Fox Nation's Piers Morgan to be broadcast on Thursday. Trump was charged in New York on Tuesday with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records over...