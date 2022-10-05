Strategist offers blistering explanation for GOP’s 'very low-quality candidates'

Longtime Democratic political strategist James Carville recently offered a blistering assessment of the Republican Party's candidate pool for the 2022 midterm elections.

In short, Carville described the party's candidates as “very low-quality candidates." On Tuesday, October 4, Carville appeared on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour" where he shared his opinion. According to Carville, the reason for the seemingly poor candidate selections lies solely in the hands of the party's voters.

“They have a lot of stupid people that vote in their primaries. They really do. I’m not really supposed to say that but it’s obvious fact. And you know, when stupid people vote, you know who they nominate? Other stupid people,” Carville said.

Carville made the remarks while speaking to MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin about the latest controversy involving Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

The Trump-backed Senate candidate and former NFL star, who bills himself as being "pro-life," made headlines this week amid his ex-girlfriend's claim that he paid for her to have an abortion back in 2009.

The longtime Democratic strategist also shared a critical take on other Republican candidates like Doug Mastriano, the Trump-backed gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania, and Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters.

The Republican Party's problem is the “very low-quality people that vote in their primaries” are “producing predictably very low-quality candidates,” Carville reiterated. “It’s evident right in front of you.”

Watch the video below or at this link.

NOW WATCH: Clarence Thomas could hold the key to a major win for Trump