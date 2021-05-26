Live coverage: Multiple victims in San Jose mass shooting
Shooting in San Jose (Screen Grab)

Multiple people are reportedly dead in a mass shooting at a San Jose, California light rail station, according to The Mercury News, but few other news sources have confirmed that.

KTVU's James Torrez also reports "Multiple people are dead."

ABC affiliate KGO reports "Multiple people have been injured, said VTA spokesperson Brandi Childress. She wasn't able to confirm the number of those shot or the extent of their injuries."

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo just posted this tweet saying several people are being "treated."

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office has scheduled a press briefing at 8:30 AM local time, and has just tweeted that the shooter is "down."

Watch live streaming video from CBS News: