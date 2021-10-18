Streaming, word-of-mouth made 'Squid Game' bigger than James Bond
Lee Jung-jae is a man in a deadly competition in the Netflix drama "Squid Game." - Youngkyu Park/Netflix/TNS/TNS

"Squid Game" would have never made it as a movie. But we'll get back to that in a minute. There's a scene in the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" when the band is trying to convince a label exec to release "Bohemian Rhapsody" as a single. The exec, played by Mike Myers, is vehemently against the idea, arguing radio will never play "a six-minute quasi-operatic dirge comprised of nonsense words." The whole scene is intended as a wink-wink to the audience, who of course know better than the stupid suit at the label. But the thing is, he was right! Radio would never play a song like that ... until...