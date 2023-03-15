Students at Florida university want to keep diversity programs and classes, survey shows

Hostin pointed out that Melania Trump's former best friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff revealed that Melania Trump knew about her husband's affair before the payoff.

"I don't think Melania wants anything to do with the man," Hostin argued.

"But why is she still there?" co-host Joe Behar asked.

"I'm sure she gets- never mind," Haines began before stopping herself.

"There have been allegations," Hostin prompted.

"There could be monies in exchange, deals made," Haines explained.

Hostin, an attorney, cautioned Haines to say "allegedly."

"I said allegedly!" Haines exclaimed.

