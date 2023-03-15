Students at Florida university want to keep diversity programs and classes, survey shows

A University of North Florida banner seen on campus, Nov. 23, 2013, Jacksonville, Florida. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS
MIAMI — Students at one Florida public university say that they have had positive experiences with diversity programming and classes at their university and feel that shutting them down would make them feel unsafe or hinder their education, according to recent survey results shared with the Miami Herald. All within the past two months, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a proposal to defund and eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs in public universities, asking each school to submit a list of programs and classes related to DEI and critical race theory. He also required schools to submi...