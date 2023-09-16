Students with higher social class backgrounds might be healthier because they sleep better

New research involving Australian and Irish university students found that sleep characteristics mediate the relationship between social class and both physical and mental health. The results suggest that students from higher social class backgrounds may, in part, have better health due to superior sleep patterns compared to their peers from lower class backgrounds. The study was published in the British Journal of Psychology. Social class categorizes individuals or groups within a society based on their socioeconomic status, typically influenced by income, wealth, occupation, education, and s...

