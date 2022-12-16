Students with trauma are not more likely to be triggered when reading potentially disturbing content, study finds

Modern academic literature often contains trigger warnings – statements intended to warn readers about potentially disturbing materials that might exacerbate their distress related to a previous trauma. However, a new experiment on U.S. students showed that reading passages about physical and sexual assault did not lead to much distress, regardless of trauma history, trigger warning type, and students post-traumatic disorder scores. The study was published in the Journal of American College Health. Trigger warnings are meant to allow individuals who have experienced trauma to be warned in adva...
December 16, 2022
Donald Trump's anticipated "major announcement" turned out to be a collection of $99 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that featured fictionalized artwork of himself, where he's reimagined as a cowboy, an astronaut, a fighter pilot. Many saw the announcement as a sign of Trump being late to the party on the NFT phenomenon since many now see it as a scam.
In his announcement, Trump said that his "digital trading card collection" can be purchased with a credit card or cryptocurrency.
But as Newsweek points out, Trump has disparaged crypto in the past.
"I never loved it [cryptocurrency], because I like to have the dollar. I think the currency should be the dollar," Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo last year.
"So I was never a big fan, but it's building up bigger and bigger and nobody's doing anything about it," Trump said. "I know it so well. I want a currency called the dollar. I don't want to have all these others, and that could be an explosion someday, the likes of which we've never seen. It'll make the big tech explosion look like like baby stuff. I think it's a very dangerous thing."
December 16, 2022
Twitter CEO Elon Musk's erratic content management practices hit new heights this week when he swiftly banned multiple journalists whom he accused of posting "assassination coordinates" for people to do him harm.
At issue was reporters who were discussing the also-banned Twitter account that tracked Musk's jet.
However, not all of the reporters banned by Musk directly linked to the banned account, and Musk quickly left a chat session after being confronted by reporters about his actions.
Given all this, reports Semafor, Democratic lawmakers have been scouting around for alternatives to Twitter in case the website completely implodes due to Musk-related chaos.
“It's definitely time to prepare for life after Twitter,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CO) told the publication.
Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), meanwhile, said that he is not quitting Twitter, but is putting more emphasis on other social media platforms to get his message out and communicate with constituents.
"Our focus will primarily be on TikTok and Instagram especially for providing the public with information on what happens in the halls of Congress," he said. "Additionally, we have joined Mastodon."
Aaron Fritschner, an aide to Rep Don Beyer (D-VA), said that Musk's actions are "forcing people to actively explore alternatives," including Mastodon and Post.
December 16, 2022
A Minnesota man who compiled a large stock of weapons and ammunition and expressed support for mass shootings online, while making disparaging remarks about minorities, gays and Jewish people, has been arrested after a FBI sting.
River William Smith had shown warning signs and fascination with weapons all the way back in 2019, where as a 17-year old he accidentally shot his grandmother with a rifle. Smith admitted to an informant his grandmother purchased his weapons since he was too young to buy them himself.
In recent years Smith's extremism only got worse, as he attempted to purchase grenades during an FBI sting. The official charges against Smith are one count of attempting to receive and possess destructive devices and one count of possession of a machine gun.
He was initially referred to the FBI from an instructor at a gun range in late September, who noted Smith's over-the-top tactical gear and body armor during his visit to the range. Smith also drew attention to himself after shooting nearly 300 rounds in 20 minutes during the same visit. Another informant at the gun range noted Smith's fascination with triggers and rapid-fire weapons.
"The FBI also discovered Smith had access to fully automatic rifles, handguns, suppressors, body armor and a Kevlar helmet," the Department of Justice said in a news release. "Smith stated that he was preparing to fight the police and was dedicated to dying in that fight. Smith asked a government informant for grenades and an illegal part to convert his AR-15 style rifle into a fully automatic machine gun."
"On December 14, 2022, under supervision of law enforcement, a meeting between Smith and a government informant was arranged. At the meeting, Smith purchased three hand grenades and four auto sears. Smith was arrested by law enforcement."
In private social media messages Smith communicated that his shooting style at the range was in preparation for a future deadly confrontation with the police. He called the Club Q shooter in Colorado a 'hero' and expressed sympathy for other mass shooters.
