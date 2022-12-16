Students with trauma are not more likely to be triggered when reading potentially disturbing content, study finds

Modern academic literature often contains trigger warnings – statements intended to warn readers about potentially disturbing materials that might exacerbate their distress related to a previous trauma. However, a new experiment on U.S. students showed that reading passages about physical and sexual assault did not lead to much distress, regardless of trauma history, trigger warning type, and students post-traumatic disorder scores. The study was published in the Journal of American College Health. Trigger warnings are meant to allow individuals who have experienced trauma to be warned in adva...

