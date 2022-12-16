Students with trauma are not more likely to be triggered when reading potentially disturbing content, study finds

However, not all of the reporters banned by Musk directly linked to the banned account, and Musk quickly left a chat session after being confronted by reporters about his actions.

Given all this, reports Semafor, Democratic lawmakers have been scouting around for alternatives to Twitter in case the website completely implodes due to Musk-related chaos.

READ MORE: Feds viewed emails and book drafts written by key Trump allies after 2020 election

“It's definitely time to prepare for life after Twitter,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CO) told the publication.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), meanwhile, said that he is not quitting Twitter, but is putting more emphasis on other social media platforms to get his message out and communicate with constituents.

"Our focus will primarily be on TikTok and Instagram especially for providing the public with information on what happens in the halls of Congress," he said. "Additionally, we have joined Mastodon."

Aaron Fritschner, an aide to Rep Don Beyer (D-VA), said that Musk's actions are "forcing people to actively explore alternatives," including Mastodon and Post.