Study explores link between attachment styles and sexual dysfunction in young adults

"The country over the last couple of years has been significantly blessed to have Tucker Carlson in the chair every night at 8 p.m.," the podcast host began.

Kirk described Carlson as a "thought leader of the conservative movement, the incubator of the populist right."

"The legacy of Tucker Carlson as it is written and it will be written of his time at Fox News will be the most effective, poignant critique criticizer of neoliberalism in modern American history," he insisted. "He transformed his monologues into thought pieces that transformed the thinking of millions of Americans, myself included, about their government."

Kirk went on to credit Carlson for Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter.

"I believe firmly if it was not for the leadership of Tucker Carlson, I don't think that the ideological atmospherics would have been created for Elon Musk to purchase Twitter," he said.

Carlson "hit his stride" opposing the protest against the killing of George Floyd, Kirk claimed.

"Tucker Carlson, night after night, was relentless in exposing the Marxist movement, that is Black Lives Matter," he continued. "This is gonna change conservative media, maybe for the better, maybe for the worst, maybe right down the middle, but it will change."

"This is abrupt, this is sudden, this is unexpected, and you better believe it is significant, not just for media, but for the entire civilization," he added.

