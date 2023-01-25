Study finds those with schizotypal, paranoid, and histrionic personality traits are more likely to fall for fake news.

A new study in Personality and Individual Differences sheds light on who is vulnerable to fake news and what can be done to help people falling for it. The findings indicate that those with more schizotypal, paranoid, and histrionic personality traits tend to have trouble detecting fake news. In addition, these individuals suffered more anxiety and engaged in more cognitive biases. Study authors Alex Escola-Gascon and colleagues recommend combating the Barnum Effect and teaching critical thinking skills to buffer against vulnerability to fake news effectively. Challenges in critical thinking l...

Science