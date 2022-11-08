Study identifies the type of person who is most likely to try to steal your romantic partner

Have you ever wondered what type of person tries to steal someone else’s romantic partner? A study published in the Journal of Sex Research explores the personality traits that are associated with mate poaching. Mate poaching is a term used to describe when an individual tries to pursue someone who is already in a committed, monogamous relationship. This is a common trope throughout TV and movies, but it plays out frequently in real life as well, with around 70% of both men and women reporting that someone had tried to poach them before. The relationship between personality and poaching has be...
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Stories Chosen For You
Arizona's Board of Elections refers 18 reports of voter intimidation to the DOJ
November 08, 2022
The Board of Elections in Arizona says it has reported at least 18 instances of voter intimidation to the Department of Justice, MSNBC reports.
While one complaint is in regards to harassment of election officials, the rest of the complaints detail people being harassed at ballot drop boxes.
"Maricopa County, home to 60% of Arizona’s voters, is ground zero for the battle for election integrity and voter intimidation," MSNBC's report stated. "Based on reports of organized, armed monitoring of ballot boxes in Phoenix, national voting rights groups filed a lawsuit against Clean Elections USA. A federal judge affirmed the group was carrying out illegal surveillance of voters in a 'coordinated vigilante intimidation campaign' at ballot drop box locations, 'with the express purpose of deterring voters ... from depositing their ballots.'"
IN OTHER NEWS: Florida fights DOJ effort to monitor polling sites
Voters say they felt intimidated at ballot drop box sites when voting early. Some said that they were being watched with binoculars or that they were approached by people claiming to be with "election security" and who took pictures of their license plates and cars, NBC News reports.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Florida fights DOJ effort to monitor polling sites
November 08, 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is trying to block monitors from the Department of Justice from gaining access to some polling places.
The department announced Monday it would send federal monitors to 64 jurisdictions -- including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties -- across the country to ensure civil rights laws were upheld, but the Florida Department of State sent a letter later that same day warning those monitors would not be allowed inside polling places and the state would instead send its own, reported the Washington Post.
“Florida statutes list the people who ‘may enter any polling room or polling place,’” wrote Brad McVay, chief counsel for Florida's Department of State. “Department of Justice personnel are not included on the list.”
The statute lists an exemption allowing law enforcement to enter polling places, but McVay argued that Justice Department monitors did not qualify.
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump is hoping to jail ‘significant numbers of reporters’ in a second term: report
“Absent some evidence concerning the need for federal intrusion, or some federal statute that preempts Florida law, the presence of federal law enforcement inside polling places would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election,” McVay wrote. “None of the counties are currently subject to any election-related federal consent decrees. None of the counties have been accused of violating the rights of language or racial minorities or of the elderly or disabled.”
Florida secretary of state Cord Byrd, a DeSantis appointee, said the DOJ request deviated from past years, including 2020 under President Donald Trump, but he said those monitors remained outside polling sites.
“This is not to be confrontational in any way,” Byrd said. “They sent a letter to the counties asking for permission to be in the polling places. We told them that under state law, that is not permitted, and we asked them to respect state law, and that they can go there and do their job, but they have to do that job outside of the polling place.”
The Department of Justice confirmed it received the letter but has declined to comment.
CONTINUE READING Show less
US stocks mixed ahead of election results
November 08, 2022
Wall Street stocks were mixed early Tuesday as markets awaited returns in US elections that will determine if President Biden's Democratic Party maintains control of Congress.
Polls show the opposition Republican Party favored to win at least one house of the legislature, raising the prospect of divided control of Washington.
Some investors cheer mixed control of Washington because it limits policy uncertainty. Analysts also note that the post-Election Day period is usually strong for equities, setting the stage for a potential rally in coming weeks.
About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 32,980.50.
The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 3,810.07, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slipped less than 0.1 percent to 10,561.15.
Among individual companies, Lyft sank nearly 20 percent as the ride-hailing firm reported a $422.2 million loss even as it pointed to strong demand from customers.
DuPont jumped 7.2 percent as the chemical maker reported better-than-expected results and announced a new $5 billion share repurchase program.
CONTINUE READING Show less
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}