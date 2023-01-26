Depressed individuals with persistent cognitive difficulties tend to reported significantly higher levels of depression and functional impairment, according to new research published inPsychological Medicine. The findings suggest that cognitive difficulties may serve as a key indicator for targeted treatment. Study co-authors Faith Matcham of the University of Sussex and Sara Simblett of King’s College London spoke to PsyPost about their new research. “As a clinical psychologist specializing in neuropsychology, persistence of cognitive difficulties for people with a diagnosis of major depressi...
Study links persistent cognitive difficulties to heightened depression and worsened functional outcomes
January 26, 2023