Study on LSD microdosing uncovers neuropsychological mechanisms that could underlie anti-depressant effects

A single, low dose of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) can increase reward-related brain activity, according to new research published in Neuropsychopharmacology. The study indicates that the psychedelic drug alters neuropsychological processes that tend to be blunted in patients with depression. The findings could have important implications for understanding the relationship between microdosing and mental health. Microdosing is becoming increasingly popular as a means of improving productivity, creativity, or overall psychological wellbeing. The practice involves taking very small doses of L...

Science