'Substantial reason to believe’ Ronny Jackson unlawfully spent thousands in campaign funds on club membership: Report
Dr. Ronny Jackson, White House photo by Pete Souza.

Trump White House Physician turned far-right MAGA Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson may have unlawfully used thousands of dollars in campaign funds to buy memberships at a private Texas dinner club, a non-partisan federal watchdog office revealed Monday, Forbes reported.

The non-partisan Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), a ten-member board that is not comprised of members of Congress (and not to be confused with the House Committee on Congressional Ethics), issued a report stating:

"Rep. Ronny Jackson’s campaign committee, Texans for Ronny Jackson, reported campaign disbursements that may not be legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes. If Rep. Jackson converted campaign funds from Texans for Ronny Jackson to personal use, or if Rep. Jackson’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes, then Rep. Jackson may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law."

The House Committee on Ethics in a statement said it "will review the matter."