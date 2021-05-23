Subtropical Storm Ana becomes 1st named storm of 2021 hurricane season
Subtropical Storm Ana seen in this enhanced image from the GOES-E satellite on Saturday, May 22, 2021. - NOAA/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Subtropical Storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean near Bermuda on Saturday morning becoming the first named system of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season 10 days before its official start. The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory shows Ana located about 205 miles northeast of the island with sustained winds of 40 mph and moving northeast at 5 mph. “While Ana continues to produce convection near the center, the amount of convection has decreased during the past several hours,” said NHC senior hurricane specialist Jack Beven. There are no coastal watches or warnings in eff...