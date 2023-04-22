Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire

By Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan's army said on Saturday it had agreed to help evacuate foreign nationals as sporadic gunfire and air strikes echoed across Khartoum despite promises by warring sides to cease fire for three days after a week of strife that has killed hundreds. The statement citing army chief Abdel Fatteh al-Burhan came after promises by rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, to open airports for evacuations. Sounds of fighting continued overnight but appeared less intense on Saturday morning than on the ...