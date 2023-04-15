Sudan paramilitaries say they have seized presidential palace

KHARTOUM (Reuters) — Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they had taken control of the presidential palace, the residence of the army chief and Khartoum international airport on Saturday as clashes erupted with the army in an escalating power struggle.

In a statement, the RSF also said they had taken over the airports in the northern city of Merowe and El-Obeid in the west. Gunfire could be heard in several parts of Khartoum and eyewitnesses reporting shooting in adjoining cities.