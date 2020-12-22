US poised to grant Sudan immunity over past attacks
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) greets in August Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (R) of Sudan, which wants US legislation to grant legal immunity for past attacks

Washington (AFP) - US lawmakers were set Monday to back legislation granting Sudan legal immunity for past attacks, a final step in a historic deal removing Khartoum from Washington's blacklist of state sponsors of terrorism. The text would restore Sudan's sovereign immunity with the exception of litigation already pending in US federal courts related to the September 11, 2001 attacks, Democratic Senators Bob Menedez and Chuck Schumer announced in a statement. The legislation is part of the massive omnibus bill to fund the government for the coming year, which is also due to include a new aid ...