Super Bowl champ Bashaud Breeland arrested with drugs, AK-47s in stolen car in Charlotte, police say

"It is not clear why Trump's lawyers have not already violated the DC court's Criminal Rule 57.7(b)(1) & (3), which prohibit the media blitz they have engaged in this past week," Weissmann wrote in a post on Wednesday. "I wd not be surprised if the Court and govt raise this at Friday's DC hearing on the protective order."

He also linked to the DC rules, which can be seen here.

Ryan Goodman, an NYU law school professor and former special counsel at the Department of Defense, echoed those same sentiments. Goodman posted a screenshot including the details of Rule 57.7(b)(3), which forbids "a lawyer or law firm associated" with the defense or the prosecution from releasing "any extrajudicial statement" concerning the character or reputation of the accused, among other things."