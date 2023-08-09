Super Bowl champ Bashaud Breeland arrested with drugs, AK-47s in stolen car in Charlotte, police say

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland reacts during an interview after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49 ers 31-20 during Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Feb. 2, 2020. - Jill Toyoshiba/Kansas City Star/TNS
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former Super Bowl champion was arrested in Charlotte Tuesday and now faces charges of possessing a stolen car, a stolen firearm and drugs. According to a police report, officers found Bashaud Breeland, 31, with a stolen Mercedes-Benz SUV, 62 grams of suspected illegal mushrooms, more than five pounds of marijuana and eight guns, including two AR-15s and two AK-47s. Breeland is a former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback who played with the team during its Super Bowl win in 2020. WBTV first reported Breeland’s arrest. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers discovered th...