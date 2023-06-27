By Enrique Garcia GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - An anti-corruption presidential candidate, whose surprise showing in Guatemala's first-round election on Sunday launched him into a runoff vote later this summer, said on Tuesday he would pursue closer relations with China if he wins the presidency. "We need to work on our trade relations and expand them in the case of China," said Bernardo Arevalo in an interview with local radio program Con Criterio. Guatemala, Central America's most populous country, has for decades opted for ties with Taiwan instead of the Asian giant. Arevalo's comments follow ...
Surprise Guatemalan presidential contender pitches closer China ties
June 27, 2023, 3:10 PM ET