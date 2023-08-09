‘Surrounded by love’: Friends, community remember Kansas police officer killed in line of duty
Heather Sutter ties a blue ribbon around a tree on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Fairway, Kansas, to honor Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald, who was killed in the line of duty. - Emily Curiel/ecuriel@kcstar.com/Kansas City Star/TNS

When Kaitlyn Lauritsen hears the 2004 pop hit “Unwritten” on the radio, she thinks of her former police partner Officer Jonah Oswald. The song is tied to fond memories. Lauritsen met Oswald in 2018 when he joined the Buckner Police Department in Missouri after a brief stint with the Sugar Creek police, about 15 miles west. She said they were “still green” and “eager to learn to do the job well.” They rode around Buckner together in a patrol car, belting out lyrics with Natasha Bedingfield: "Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten." Now, Lauritsen and members of the Fairway...