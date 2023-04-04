Suspect in killing of Russian war blogger charged with terrorism

(Reuters) - Russian investigators on Tuesday charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old resident of St Petersburg, with terrorist offences over the killing of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a bomb blast in St Petersburg, and remanded her in pre-trial detention. Tatarsky, a cheerleader for Russia's military campaign in Ukraine whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed on Sunday in a cafe where he was due to talk. The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it had charged Trepova with committing "a terrorist act by an organised group that caused intentional death". The charges ...
April 04, 2023
Donald Trump’s campaign as of Monday had raised more than $7 million off news of the former president's indictment. The campaign is now cashing on a “NOT GUILTY” t-shirt featuring a fake mug shot of the former president.
Trump 2024 in an email to supporters sent Tuesday morning is offering the shirt for free to supporters to contribute $47 to the former president’s campaign.
“NOT GUILTY” the email said, “Do you stand with President Trump … Please make a contribution of $47 or more to Win in 2024 – and we’ll send you your very own ‘NOT GUILTY’ T-Shirt for FREE.’”
Trump was not expected to have his mug shot taken and MSNBC’s Katy Tur and Axios have reported that the photo is a fake.
“Trump may not have to pose for an official mugshot but he’s already hawking one of his own on a t-shirt, for a $47 donation. A master of self-promotion, even on a day when he’s the first former US president ever to hear the words ‘You’re under arrest.’” KCBS political reporter Doug Sovern tweeted.
The email says the photo “The only photo certified by President Donald J. Trump.”
The email repeats prior allegations from the campaign that District Attorney Alvin Bragg was selected by philanthropist George Soros.
“Soros believes that with his hand-picked D.A. – Alvin Bragg – having ARRESTED President Trump for committing no crime, they can bleed our campaign dry by dragging us through witch hunt after witch hunt,” the email says.
“But what better way to PROVE that our campaign will NEVER SURRENDER our country to the Left’s tyranny than countless grassroots patriots proudly wearing their very own “NOT GUILTY” T-Shirts.
“As Soros and the Fake News concoct a witch hunt to try and vilify President Trump, YOU can prove that the American People aren’t falling for their lies – and are proud to peacefully stand with President Trump and proclaim his innocence!”
Mexican drug cartel crosses into Texas and kidnaps man who bragged that he stole $50K from them
April 04, 2023
A man who allegedly bragged that he stole $50,000 from a Mexican drug cartel was reportedly kidnapped from his house in Laredo, Texas, and is now missing. Vice News reported.
Reports say Erik Taddeo Ramirez was kidnapped by members of Cartel del Noreste (CDN) and taken across the border into Mexico. The men, all wearing masks and carrying guns, reportedly arrived at his house in a blue pickup truck just after midnight on March 24. They stormed the house, took Ramirez, and went to the port of entry and crossed the border into Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.
Security cameras showed that Ramirez tried to escape but was unsuccessful.
“The (security cameras) video recording showed a male with blood on his face open the front passenger door of the blue Dodge Ram four-door pick-up truck in distress while the blue Dodge Ram four door pick-up truck was in motion. Officers at the bridge stated the male was attempting to exit the blue Dodge Ram four door pick-up truck and was pulled back into the blue Dodge Ram four door pick-up truck by force,” court documents say.
"Hours later, Ramírez’s girlfriend and sister called the police to report the kidnapping," Vice News reported. "Witnesses told the police that the night of March 24, Ramírez had a phone call with an unknown woman to whom he bragged about having stolen $50,000 from the Cartel del Noreste. Ramírez allegedly told the woman on the phone that he was in Laredo and 'that he was not in danger or afraid of the unknown female because he was in the United States.'"
On March 27, U.S. authorities arrested Jonathan Cavriales, who is an alleged member of CDN, at the same port of entry Ramirez was taken across to Mexico. Cavriales was arrested as he tried to get back into the U.S. while driving the same pick-up truck used to kidnap Ramírez. The other gunmen still remain at large.
Cavriales told investigators that he “was aware that the victim had stolen approximately $50,000 from the Cartel del Noreste.” He has since been charged with kidnapping.
Vice's report did not indicate whether Ramirez was a U.S. citizen.
Former President Donald Trump entered a not-guilty plea Tuesday at his arraignment on charges involving a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. He's accused of buying her silence about an alleged affair the pair had ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
It marks the first time in U.S. history that a former president has been criminally charged.
Trump flew to New York City on Monday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. He spent the night at Trump Tower before arriving at the criminal courthouse in downtown Manhattan at 1:24 p.m. to be arrested and processed. He traveled in a convoy of black SUVs before walking into the building, flanked by Secret Service officers and waving briefly to crowds of supporters and opponents.
He was fingerprinted, but not handcuffed, and then appeared in a courtroom before Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan.
The former president was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records, NBC News and CNN reported. He is accused of listing the expense as "legal services."
Trump is expected to fly back to Florida Tuesday afternoon, where he's scheduled to give another address at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday evening.
Trump has repeatedly slammed the indictment as illegitimate, calling it political persecution and attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is Black, as a "Soros-backed animal" who is targeting him for being white. He has not provided any evidence to support the claim.
Trump also faces a number of separate criminal investigations, including a Georgia probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election in that state, and federal probes into the January 6 plot and a stash of classified documents hidden at Mar-a-Lago.
