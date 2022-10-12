Suspect killed, three Philadelphia police officers shot while serving a warrant
Philadelphia Police officers at the crime scene on the 800 Block of N. 10th Street after three SWAT officers were reportedly shot while serving a warrant. - Alejandro A Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Three Philadelphia police officers were shot in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning, and a 19-year-old suspect was killed in the resulting gun battle, officials said. First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford told reporters a suspect opened fire while officers were attempting to serve a warrant for an August homicide in the 22nd District on the 800 block of North 10th Street in the West Poplar neighborhood around 6:30 a.m. Stanford said the suspect attempted to flee, was shot during the melee and taken to the Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:32 a.m. W...

