(In first sentence, corrects to say police confirmed on Thursday, not Wednesday) BOGOTA (Reuters) - The six foreign nationals detained for their involvement in the assassination of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio are Colombian, Ecuadorean police confirmed on Thursday. Villavicencio, a vocal critic of corruption and organized crime, was killed leaving an evening campaign event at an education facility in northern Quito. A seventh suspect who died on Wednesday from wounds sustained in a shootout with police was also Colombian. The involvement of Colombian nationals in th...
Dead suspect, six detained in killing of Ecuador presidential candidate are Colombian-Ecuador police
August 11, 2023, 3:10 AM ET