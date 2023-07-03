Suspected arsonist arrested two years after German synagogue fire
A burn mark can be seen on the wall of the synagogue in Ulm. The suspect in the arson attack on a synagogue in the south-western German city of Ulm has been arrested two years after the incident, police said on Monday. Stefan Puchner/dpa

The suspect in the arson attack on a synagogue in the south-western German city of Ulm has been arrested two years after the incident, police said on Monday. The 47-year-old Turkish man was detained at Stuttgart airport last Saturday after entering Germany. Authorities believe he had absconded to Turkey after the fire, but as Ankara does not extradite its own citizens, German police have had to be patient. The man is suspected of having emptied a liquid on the façade of the synagogue and set it on fire in June 2021. The fire brigade was quickly able to extinguish the flames and no one was inju...