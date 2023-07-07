Sweden is considering law change to stop public Koran burnings

(Refiles to show Sweden's government is considering changing the law to allow police to stop Koran burnings in public, not making it illegal to burn the book in public or in private) STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish government is examining whether it could change the law to stop people setting the Koran on fire in public, as recent burnings of the Muslim holy book have damaged Sweden's security, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Aftonbladet paper on Thursday. An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Koran outside a Stockholm mosque last week, causing outrage in the Muslim world and condemna...