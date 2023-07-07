Sweden is considering law change to stop public Koran burnings

(Refiles to show Sweden's government is considering changing the law to allow police to stop Koran burnings in public, not making it illegal to burn the book in public or in private) STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish government is examining whether it could change the law to stop people setting the Koran on fire in public, as recent burnings of the Muslim holy book have damaged Sweden's security, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Aftonbladet paper on Thursday. An Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Koran outside a Stockholm mosque last week, causing outrage in the Muslim world and condemna...
'He is the man': Watergate prosecutor explains who could doom Trump in election probe
July 07, 2023
There is likely one man at the center of Jack Smith's investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and he has already testified before the grand jury, according to Watergate lawyer Nick Ackerman.
Ackerman appeared on CNN Friday night, when he was asked which of the Trump world "players" he thought Smith would be "most interested in." Ackerman previously said Rudy Giuliani's voluntary interview could spell trouble for Trump.
In this case, though, Ackerman turned his attention to Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
"In terms of all those people, I mean in terms of the person who can put it all together, I believe is Mark Meadows," Ackerman told the host. "He was the chief of staff. He was really the in between person between the Willard hotel people, Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone, General Flynn and Donald Trump."
Ackerman added that we know from Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony that Meadows "was going to go to a meeting on January 5th at the Willard hotel."
"But due to her kind of warning, he did it over the phone," Ackerman said. "But he knew what was going on. He was curing the messages between all the key players and Donald Trump. So if I had to pick one person on there that I think is the most important, he is the man. And from what we know, he has already testified in the grand jury."
Ackerman concluded:
"Now, I wouldn't believe that he would be testifying in the grand jury unless he had worked out some kind of a deal and he is basically coming clean on everything that he knows."
A GOP presidential hopeful isn't putting his money where his mouth is: reports
July 07, 2023
Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy owns “valuable investments in many companies” that embrace the socially conscious practices that he has slammed in a book and his campaign, the New York Times reported today.
Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old tech entrepreneur, has been making headlines attempting to run to the right of Trump on the culture war and many other issues, as Raw Storyreported.
But the Times report cited financial disclosures filed with the Federal Election Commission — first revealed today by Raw Story — to show that his anti-woke rhetoric isn’t backed up with his investments.
“Ramaswamy has caught the interest of primary voters with fiery critiques of the socially conscious practices of U.S. corporations, which he laid out in a book, “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam,” the Times reported.
NEW: Republican presidential candidate @VivekGRamaswamy filed a mandatory personal financial disclosure. Of note:
• He's rich. (We knew that.)
• 6-fig crypto
• Oil, defense stocks
• Recent Disney investment
• Made $200K+ from "Woke Inc." bookhttps://t.co/GgpxV3Ue0w
— Dave Levinthal (@davelevinthal) July 7, 2023
“But Mr. Ramaswamy himself owns valuable investments in many companies that have embraced environmental, social and governance principles, known as E.S.G. — the kinds of 'woke' corporate practices he decries.”
And the Times added this:
“While many of the companies in which Mr. Ramaswamy holds an interest are household names, they are also leaders in the corporate movement to address social and environmental issues."
The outlet added:
“Among the companies that Mr. Ramaswamy is invested in are Microsoft (his holdings are valued from $1 million to $5 million), Home Depot ($250,000 to $500,000), Lockheed Martin ($500,000 to $1 million) and Waste Management ($500,000 to $1 million). All adhere to various E.S.G. principles, according to reportsposted on theirwebsites.”
It is not the first time in his fledgling campaign that Ramaswamy has been called out for inconsistencies between his business activity and political rhetoric. In May, CNBC reported that the asset management company he co-founded was courting GOP officials despite his calls for businesses to stay out of politics.
“Ramaswamy built his White House bid around urging companies to stay out of politics,” CNBC reported. “What he doesn’t tell voters is the asset management firm he co-founded has engaged more with GOP officials behind the scenes than was previously known, according to private email correspondence reviewed by CNBC.”
The Times reported that Tricia McLaughlin, a senior adviser to Mr. Ramaswamy, said that he did not manage his own stock portfolio.
“The first time Vivek learned of these positions was when he saw this financial disclosure report,” Ms. McLaughlin said on Friday. “Vivek’s stock portfolio is independently managed by a third party. The filer has authority to make trades and invest in stocks without his expressed consent or knowledge.”
Trump's attorney-client privilege waiver is big win for Jack Smith: legal expert
July 07, 2023
Donald Trump’s decision to waive attorney-client privilege in a Washington D.C.-based bar discipline committee’s investigation of Rudy Giuliani has cleared an obstacle for special counsel Jack Smith's investigation of allegations the former president tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a prominent legal expert said Friday.
The disciplinary panel recommended that Giuliani be disbarred over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in his role as Trump's lawyer, Politico reports. The D.C. Court of Appeals will determine the former New York City mayor’s fate.
Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein write for Politico that, “The committee tasked with reviewing Giuliani’s conduct consisted of two D.C. attorneys and one D.C. resident who is not a lawyer. The members deliberated for months after a weekslong series of hearings that featured testimony from Giuliani and several of his close associates. Trump waived attorney-client privilege to permit Giuliani to discuss the matters as well.”
Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissman suggested that waiving attorney-client privilege will remove a barrier for Smith to probe communications between Trump and Giuliani.
“The report says that Trump waived the attorney-client privilege as to Rudy, which permits Jack Smith to go into detail about the Rudy-Trump conversations without needing to seek a crime-fraud ruling,” Weissman tweeted.
The D.C. discipline panel in its recommendation for Giuliani’s disbarment asserts that Giuliani’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election overshadow what he achieved as the New York City’s former mayor, according to Politico’s report.
"The misconduct here sadly transcends all his past accomplishments. It was unparalleled in its destructive purpose and effect. He sought to disrupt a presidential election and persists in his refusal to acknowledge the wrong he has done," the panel said.
Weissman's statement left several fellow Twitter users miffed.
“Why would Trump waive a-c privilege as to Rudy?” Twitter user @emzorbit wondered.
Twitter user @JanetRegalia wrote: “I’m suspicious. Why would Trump do that? It’s one of his favorite defenses that and delay which not waiving it would do.”
Twitter user @hockey_jhon suggested “That's just another example of trump kicking Rudy to curb. Because trump thinks he's the law”
User @hydigolf succinctly expressed approval, tweeting: “Nice!”
