Swedish prime minister 'very concerned' about Koran burnings

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson attends the NATO summit in Vilnius. Kay Nietfeld/dpa
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he is 'very concerned' about Koran burnings in the Scandinavian country. A whole series of protests have been announced for the coming week, which could lead to the burning of the Koran, the Moderate Party politician told a press conference in Stockholm. Kristersson said it is now up to the police to decide whether the protests are allowed to go ahead. "If they are approved, we have a number of days with the obvious risk that serious things could happen," Kristersson said, without outlining what he meant specifically. The government will ...