Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A dead wild boar in Sweden has tested positive for African swine fever, Sweden's Veterinary Institute said on Wednesday, the first such case in the country. African swine fever is harmless to humans but is highly contagious and deadly in domestic pigs and wild boars. It has spread from Africa to Europe and Asia and has already killed hundreds of millions of pigs, affecting global meat markets. Seven dead boars in were found in Fagersta, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) north-west of Stockholm, and more tests are being conducted, the Veterinary Institute said in a statement...
Military chief slams Tuberville for 'aiding and abetting communist regimes'
September 06, 2023
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville‘s more than six-month hold on hundreds of promotions of U.S. Military officers has led the Secretary of the Navy to accuse the Alabama Republican lawmaker of “aiding and abetting communist and other autocratic regimes around the world.”
That charge follows a Washington Post op-ed by the Secretaries of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Space Force alleging Tuberville’s actions as “putting our national security at risk.” The Secretaries’ rare public remarks have led to other military experts, and political experts, speaking out against Tuberville, with one calling his actions “dereliction of duty.”
U.S. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro told CNN Tuesday evening, “I would never imagine that one of our own Senators would actually be aiding and abetting communist and other autocratic regimes around the world. This is having a real negative impact and will continue to have a real negative impact on our combat readiness, and that’s what the American people really need to understand.”
Secretary Del Toro’s remarks prompted retired U.S. Army Europe Commanding General Ben Hodges to accuse Senator Tuberville of “Dereliction of duty,” despite the far-right Alabama lawmaker having never served in America’s Armed Forces.
Senator Tuberville’s explanation for why he has imposed a blockade around all Military promotions requiring Senate confirmation has changed over the past few months.
Initially, Tuberville claimed his blockade was in response to the Pentagon’s policy to reimburse travel expenses of any service member needing to go out of state to obtain abortion-related health care services. Last month, it mutated into a claim that the U.S. Congress has not followed the U.S. Constitution since Donald Trump left the Oval Office. And more recently, it has become a campaign against what he has labeled the “woke” policies of the Biden administration – which quickly turned into personal attacks on individual U.S. Military officers awaiting promotion.
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), a retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel and Iraq War combat veteran who sits on the U.S. Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees, blasted Tuberville via social media.
“Senator Tuberville, several times: ‘My hold isn’t hurting military readiness.’
Three service secretaries: ‘You’re wrong.’
What more does Senator Tuberville need to hear?”
Retired Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO, Wesley Clark, praised the service chiefs for speaking out, called Tiberville’s holds “extremely damaging.”
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), who sits on the Foreign Relations Committee, blasted Tuberville Wednesday.
“Here’s what the Tuberville fiasco tells us – there is NOTHING the GOP cares more about than controlling women’s health care,” he wrote. “Republicans are clearly willing to do anything – even compromise our military readiness – in order to ban abortion.”
Political scientist Norman Ornstein, co-author of a book on political extremism, called Tuberville an “asset to Vladimir Putin, traitor to every American value.”
His remarks were tied to comments Sen. Tuberville made Tuesday, suggesting that because Secretary Del Toro sat in his office as part of his confirmation process he should not be speaking out against him now.
Trump issues call for Senate Republicans to prepare for revenge: 'We will put them all in jail'
September 06, 2023
For a second time in a week, Donald Trump threatened to jail his political opponents, this time telling Senate Republicans to get ready to help him.
Trump began by throwing out some of his favorite slogans on Truth Social including "Russia hoax," "No Collusion!" "Mueller Hoax" "Fake Dossier!" Not included was his often repeated phrase "Perfect Call" relating to both the Ukraine call and the call to Georgia officials demanding they "find" him votes to win.
"They spied on my Campaign, Impeached me twice," he proclaimed without naming who "they" is. "If I am elected, they will be brought to JUSTICE, something that Republicans have always been afraid to do."
In a second post, Trump explained why the Senate must not only go Republican, but be for Republicans that will support him in his crusade to jail his political opponents.
"Right now Republicans in Congress and the Senate have to get tough, and put everything together in one big, neat package, because I will be President in one and a half years, and we will pick the strongest, toughest, and most respected Attorney General, and if guilty, we will put them all in jail where they belong, just as they are trying to do to me based on NOTHING," he ranted.
No Republican Senators have commented on the pledge to indicate whether or not they'd support jailing such opponents.
Trump’s endorsements will contribute to his downfall in 2024: columnist
September 06, 2023
If Donald Trump’s recent track record of pushing candidates he endorsed across the finish line is any indication, the former president may have reason to be worried about his own prospects going into the 2024 race, a Washington Post columnist said Wednesday.
Philip Bump cites the finding of a 2020 University of Amsterdam study that determined that Trump’s endorsements cost Republicans 11 House seats in the 2018 midterm elections.
A more recent study from the same school indicates Trump’s endorsements provide a major boost to Republican candidates seeking their own party’s nomination but hurts them – albeit by a much smaller margin – when they face off against Democrats in general elections.
The study determined that over the three most recent election cycles, a Trump endorsement boosted a candidate’s popularity by 14 points.
Michael Heseltine, who led the study, told Bump that, “Endorsed candidates received a consistent and substantial electoral benefit in Republican primary elections…with these benefits growing marginally over time. Trump’s endorsements came increasingly early in the election cycle, with an increased focus on backing likely winners and rewarding political allies during the primaries.”
But the study also determined that Trump’s endorsement hurt candidates when they squared off against Democrats, by around 1.5 percentage points.
Bump writes that: “This pattern still looms over Trump. He has endorsed a candidate in the 2024 Republican presidential primary: Donald Trump. That has helped power him to a big advantage over DeSantis and the other candidates. But Democrats are hopeful that should he win the nomination, he will serve as a strong incentive for voters lukewarm about President Biden to come out and vote against Trump. In other words, they’re hoping that the negative effect works on Trump himself, too.”
