Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A dead wild boar in Sweden has tested positive for African swine fever, Sweden's Veterinary Institute said on Wednesday, the first such case in the country. African swine fever is harmless to humans but is highly contagious and deadly in domestic pigs and wild boars. It has spread from Africa to Europe and Asia and has already killed hundreds of millions of pigs, affecting global meat markets. Seven dead boars in were found in Fagersta, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) north-west of Stockholm, and more tests are being conducted, the Veterinary Institute said in a statement...