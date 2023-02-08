Swiss native fish in troubled waters

"I was at a community event in the Bronx in Coop City. And when I get home, I see a text from my team saying, ‘Hey, let me know if you need any help with this Elon stuff.’ And I was like, what? So I pulled my Twitter app, and it’s like gone," she said in a video at the time. "Like when you pull up your mentions and stuff like that, it’s just like literally like a blank screen, totally gone. And I was like, ‘Hm, that’s weird.’ So it turns out, we got under a certain little billionaire’s skin," Ocasio-Cortez said on video while eating a chicken nugget."

Greene flew off the handle when Raw Story mentioned that to her, ranting not about Twitter but about Ocasio-Cortez for a solid two minutes.

"AOC hasn't been censored. She's never been canceled on social media. She's a liar. She's just a liar. She's a — you know what? She's a perpetual victim. That's what's wrong with her. She's a perpetual victim!" Greene raged. "She hid in her bathroom in the Cannon building on Jan. 6 while she whined and cried while she cheered on riots all over America. Advised people on how to go to so-called protests. Tellin' them to wear gloves and snacks and water and wear face masks and things like that. You know, she helped plan and helped people go out and riot and burn cities down and then cries victim and she wasn't even in the Capitol on Jan. 6. And then in there in the Twitter hearing she cries victim again claimin' that she was a victim of censorship. She's a liar!"

Greene spent most of the State of the Union Address shouting "liar" and "you're a liar" at President Joe Biden as well.

When Raw Story spoke to Ocasio-Cortez, she explained that the idea that Twitter is singling out conservatives is "laughable."

"If anything it's the opposite," she said. "This whole hearing was just a waste. And I didn't even — you know, I'm not sure what my colleagues on the other side of the aisle intend to accomplish with it."

When asked about what information they were able to uncover in the hearing, Greene claimed that the Twitter executives revealed that they were coordinating with the Department of Homeland Security during the 2020 election over the Hunter Biden tweets.

"We learned a lot. That that was one of the biggest stories of during the 2020 election and it was completely suppressed. And that many in Twitter and those executives coordinated with DHS and our intelligence agencies to do it. I mean, that is literally what we are learning. And it's still going on," said Greene.

If Homeland Security and government intelligence coordinated with Twitter during the 2020 election, it would mean that those were the people working for Donald Trump's administration.

The Washington Post described Greene's moment in the hearing as her moment to leverage "the spotlight to fuel a litany of baseless allegations of anti-conservative censorship under Twitter’s old leadership."

Meanwhile, Twitter whistleblower Anika Collier Navaroli testified that the company changed policies to try and help Trump attack four liberal congresswomen in "The Squad."

Trump attacked them in 2019 saying that they should "go back” to the “crime-infested places from which they came.”

The term "go back" are often used by racists to tell people to leave their country. Twitter banned such attacks on immigrants, but that language is allowed now under Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who is an immigrant from South Africa.

Twitter executives also testified that the New York FBI had no involvement in blocking the New York Post story about Hunter Biden. Twitter’s former safety chief Yoel Roth testified that at no point did the FBI tell the company that the laptop was hacked or confirm its legitimacy.

The so-called "Twitter Files" released by Musk only amplified "defamatory" claims that he supported pedophilia, Roth said.

“This lie led directly to a wave of homophobic and antisemitic attacks against me... of which Twitter has removed vanishingly little,” Roth testified.